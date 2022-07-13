Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD

Updated on: 13 July,2022 10:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 14

People wade through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Pic/PTI


Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rains in the city and its suburbs on Wednesday. The daily normal life was affected as heavy rainfall continued in Mumbai causing waterlogging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs with possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rains at isolated places on July 13.




The Met department also said that there is a possibility of occasional strong winds reaching 45-55 kmph.


Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 14.

A high tide of 4.68 metre is expected at 11.44 am in Mumbai and another high tide of 4.06 metre is expected at 11.38 pm today. Also, a low tide of 1.73 metre is likely to occur at 5.48 pm today.

The island city (south Mumbai) received 61.99 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Wednesday. The eastern and western suburbs recorded 47.72 mm and 45.97 mm showers, respectively.

The cumulative rainfall in Mumbai has already surpassed its average precipitation in the present monsoon season, as per the IMD data.

According to IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1083.6 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1222.4 mm.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai has received a total of 1319.03 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday.

The NMMC update also stated that Belapur received 75.70 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 68.40 mm, 78.40 mm, 103.20 mm, and 93.20 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday by Navi Mumbai was 84.68 mm. 

