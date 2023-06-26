Mumbai weather update: Monsoon showers soak Mumbai, city and suburbs experience heavy rainfall

Mumbai weather update: The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has stated that today, moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur in both the city and suburbs

Mumbai city received 31 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the Eastern Suburbs received 54 mm and the Western Suburbs received 59 mm.

The BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has stated that today, moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur in both the city and suburbs. There is also a possibility of occasional intense spells of rainfall. This indicates that the rainfall activity is expected to continue with varying intensities throughout the day.

It is advisable to stay updated with the weather forecasts and follow any instructions or advisories issued by the local authorities.

The much-delayed monsoon, which was expected to arrive with a whimper, proved forecasters wrong by making a grand entry in Mumbai and adjoining areas, causing waterlogging in some spots.

Meteorologists say the heavy spells will last for the next four to five days. The monsoon, which was delayed by over two weeks, was slated to reach the city by June 11. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) eventually predicted that it would arrive by June 25. Heavy rainfall lashed the city on Saturday amid an orange alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

The IMD announced that the southwest monsoon advanced to Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Sunday. While Mumbai, Thane and Palghar were downgraded to yellow for Sunday and Monday, Raigad is in orange alert. Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will be put on orange alert on June 27 and 28.

Sushma Nair, a scientist with India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre at Colaba, said, “There has been heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra as a result of the monsoon’s advancement in these areas. The southwest monsoon covered the entire state on June 25 and is moving ahead. There is a formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal which, as per our estimate, will move towards Odisha and Jharkhand in the next two days. An off-shore trough has formed between the Maharashtra and Karnataka coast. Cyclonic circulation at the mid-tropospheric level has formed in northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Gujarat coast. The system will bring heavy to heavy rainfall in the next four to five days.”