Mumbai's air quality improves to 'moderate' category, AQI at 173

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 173 at 10 am

Representative Image

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai improved marginally to the 'moderate, category on Wednesday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 173 at 10 am.

The SAFAR dashboard on Wednesday showed Worli's AQI as 85 and Andheri's AQI as 125. Borivali's AQI improved to the 'moderate' category at 111. While BKC's AQI and Navi Mumbai's AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category at 201 and 242.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: DRI seizes 101.7 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 51 crore

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Northwest, central and west India are predicted to record maximum temperatures three to five degrees above normal over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Many parts of the country are already recording temperatures that are usually recorded in the first week of March.

A senior meteorologist at the IMD told PTI that temperatures in northwest India are likely to drop by two degrees Celsius over the next two days after a western disturbance affecting the western Himalayan region recedes.

However, maximum temperatures are likely to remain three to five degrees above normal in the region as well as central and west India over the next five days, he said.