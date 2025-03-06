Mumbai will experience clear skies with temperatures peaking at 33°C. However, air quality remains a concern in certain areas, with Bandra Kurla Complex recording a ‘poor’ AQI of 204.

Mumbai is set to experience clear skies throughout the week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, the increasing temperatures are becoming a point of concern as the mercury is expected to rise further in the coming days. The IMD predicts that on 6th March, the city will witness predominantly clear skies, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 33°C.

As the weekend approaches, Mumbaikars can expect slightly warmer conditions. The wind speed is anticipated to be around 6 km/h, while humidity levels stand at 17% as of 9 AM, offering light breezes. However, as the day progresses, a noticeable rise in temperature is likely.

Mumbai weather forecast

On 7th March, Mumbai will continue to experience mostly clear skies, with temperatures fluctuating between 22°C and 33°C. The sunrise is expected at 6:54 AM, while sunset will occur at 6:46 PM. Compared to previous weeks, the temperatures are showing a gradual increase, hinting at the onset of warmer days ahead.

Mumbai air quality report

Mumbai’s air quality remains a mixed bag, with some areas reporting moderate levels while others are experiencing poorer conditions. According to data published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Colaba recorded an AQI of 90, placing it in the ‘Satisfactory’ category. Residents with respiratory concerns are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure and consider wearing masks.

AQI levels across Mumbai:

Shivaji Nagar: 119 AQI (Moderate)

Ghatkopar: 106 AQI (Moderate)

Byculla: 103 AQI (Moderate)

Sewri: 100 AQI (Satisfactory)

Bandra Kurla Complex: 204 AQI (Poor)

Chembur (Dreamland Society): 112 AQI (Moderate)

Sion: 96 AQI (Satisfactory)

Kherwadi, Bandra East: 137 AQI (Moderate)

Vile Parle West: 120 AQI (Moderate)

Deonar: 170 AQI (Moderate)

Powai: 108 AQI (Moderate)

Khindipada, Bhandup West: 107 AQI (Moderate)

Siddharth Nagar, Worli: 129 AQI (Moderate)

Mulund West: 37 AQI (Good)

Worli: 118 AQI (Moderate)

Mindspace, Malad West: 146 AQI (Moderate)

Mazgaon, Dockyard: 132 AQI (Moderate)

Kandivali East: 82 AQI (Satisfactory)

Malad West: 118 AQI (Moderate)

Borivali East (Khodiyar Nagar): 90 AQI (Satisfactory)

Borivali East: 145 AQI (Moderate)

Kapurbawadi Naka, Thane: 86 AQI (Satisfactory)

Navy Nagar, Colaba: 131 AQI (Moderate)

Understanding the Air Quality Index (AQI)

The AQI is categorised as follows:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

With temperatures rising and air quality varying across different regions, Mumbai residents are advised to stay hydrated, minimise outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and take necessary precautions, especially for those with respiratory sensitivities.