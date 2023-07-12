Mumbai weather updates: City braces for light to moderate rainfall and high tides

Mumbai weather update: In terms of tides, at 0806hrs, the city is expected to experience a high tide measuring 3.60 meters, followed by another high tide at 1918hrs, peaking at 3.41 meters

As the city wakes up, Mumbai can expect a day of light to moderate rainfall in both the city and its suburbs, according to BMC's weather forecast.

In terms of tides, at 0806hrs, the city is expected to experience a high tide measuring 3.60 meters, followed by another high tide at 1918hrs, peaking at 3.41 meters.

Alongside the high tides, a low tide at 1348hrs is expected with a height of 2.30 meters.

Looking ahead, tomorrow, July 13, 2023, a low tide of 1.21 meters is expected at 0214hrs. From 0800hrs on July 11, 2023, to 0800hrs today, July 12, 2023, different parts of Mumbai witnessed varying amounts of rainfall.

In Colaba, a total of 2.15mm of rainfall is observed. Moving towards Santacruz, the rainfall was relatively higher, measuring 9.22mm. Meanwhile, the suburbs of Mumbai experienced 1.20mm of rainfall.

Mumbai received 31.17 per cent of the annual average rainfall of 2,547 mm till Monday morning, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a report. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre declared the onset of monsoon in the country's financial capital on June 25, late by about a fortnight. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) report, the IMD Mumbai has recorded 1,043.8 mm rainfall at its Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) and 658.7 mm rainfall at the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) in the last 15 days.

The downpour recorded at the Santacruz observatory is 37.49 per cent of the average annual rainfall of 2,784 mm and the figure at the Colaba observatory is 28.52 per cent of the average rainfall of 2,310 mm, according to the report.

During the same period last year, the Santacruz and Colaba observatories recorded 1,106.6 mm and 1,015.1 mm rainfall, respectively.

The IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, the report said.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 13.12 mm, 13.59 mm and 19.77 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, as per the BMC's report.