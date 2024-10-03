According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app in its latest Mumbai weather update, the city's air quality continued to be 'good' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 75 at 8.53 am.

Three days into the tenth month, Mumbai is already reeling with the infamous October heat with the temperatures going as high as 33.5 degrees Celcius. According to the latest Mumbai weather update by the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Wednesday recorded by the Santacruz observatory was 1.2 degrees higher than the normal temperature. The Colaba observatory had recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celcius which was also 0.7 degrees higher than the normal temperature.

On Thursday (October 3), the city's air quality continued to be in the 'good' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app in its latest Mumbai weather update, the city's air quality continued to be 'good' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 75 at 8.53 am.

The SAMEER App dashboard on Thursday showed that most of the areas' AQI was in the 'good' category with the exception of Sewri which reported a 'moderate' AQI of 138. BKC's AQI was 85, Chembur's AQI was 87. Among all areas, Borivali East recorded the lowest AQI of 21.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

The main causes of air pollution in Mumbai are waste burning, industrial activity, construction dust, and vehicle emissions. These sources generate fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the environment, which can penetrate the lungs and cause heart problems, respiratory diseases, and other health issues.

In their daily forecast for the city and neighbouring areas, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of drizzle. The maximum temperature is expected to be approximately 32 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celcius. The wind speed is 3.7 kilometres per hour and the relative humidity was yet to be ascertained. The sun rose at 06:30 am and set at 06:26 pm.

There are various projects in place to improve Mumbai's air quality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented laws on car emissions, regulated dust areas at construction sites, and incentives for electric vehicles, among other things. The Maharashtra government has also launched the "Clean Air Action Plan," which aims to cut emissions from different sources.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by the SAMEER app, recorded 'good' air quality with AQI at 86. Nerul, located in Navi Mumbai, recorded a moderate AQI of 109. Meanwhile, Thane recorded an AQI of 100.