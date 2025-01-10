Mumbai woke up to foggy skies and mild temperatures today, January 10, 2025. With an AQI of 123, the air quality is moderate, and residents are advised to take precautions.

Mumbai woke up to a misty morning with partly cloudy skies on January 10, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city is experiencing a delightful winter-like atmosphere, with reduced humidity and mild temperatures offering some respite to its residents.

Current weather in Mumbai

Today’s temperature in Mumbai stands at 25°C. The forecast for January 10 predicts a minimum temperature of 24°C and a maximum of 31°C. The wind is blowing at a gentle speed of 6 km/h, and the relative humidity is 45%. The sun rose at 7:13 AM and will set at 6:17 PM.

Looking ahead to Saturday, January 11, temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 31°C, with humidity likely to rise slightly to 50%.

The weather forecast for the coming days remains steady, with predominantly clear skies:

Sunday, January 12: Minimum 21°C, maximum 32°C.

Monday, January 13: Minimum 22°C, maximum 32°C.

Tuesday, January 14: Minimum 22°C, maximum 33°C.

Wednesday, January 15: Minimum 22°C, maximum 33°C.

Air quality in Mumbai

Mumbai’s air quality today has been recorded at an AQI of 123, which falls under the “moderate” category. While the air is not severely polluted, caution is advised, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues like asthma.

Health experts suggest limiting outdoor activities during this time and recommend using masks or air purifiers for added protection. By being mindful of the air quality, residents can make better decisions to protect their health and well-being.

What to expect

As the week progresses, Mumbai is expected to maintain its winter charm with cool mornings and clear skies. However, the city’s air quality remains a concern. Taking precautions can help everyone enjoy the mild weather while staying safe and healthy.

Stay tuned for more updates and plan your days wisely to make the most of this pleasant season.