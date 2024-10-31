According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celcius

Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: City’s air quality worsens on Diwali morning; several areas record 'poor' AQI x 00:00

On Diwali morning, Mumbaikars woke up to a rather clear sky after days of haze enveloping the city's skyline however the air quality was not faring well. According to a private AQI monitoring station, the city's air quality was 'moderate' Meanwhile, the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department stated temperatures dipped nearly by two degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the IMD, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celcius, which is 1.8 degrees lower than normal. The Met department data showed that Santacruz observatory recorded a temperature of 33.3 degrees, lower by 1.4 degrees.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 25 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 74 per cent. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:06 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "haze during morning hours and the possibility of light rain/ thundershower towards evening/night." for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'good' category

On October 31, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 156 at 8 AM.

The AQI of several areas across the city had slipped into the 'poor' and 'moderate' categories on the day Diwali celebrations commenced. Bandra Kurla Complex, Byculla, Kandivali, Kherwadi, Malad and Sewri areas reported poor air quality with AQI of 202, 206, 218, 222, 232 and 267 respectively.

The only exception was Borivali which recorded a 'good' AQI of 61.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 151, while Thane also registered a 'moderate' AQI of 152.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.