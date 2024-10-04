On Friday (October 4), the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, in its latest Mumbai weather update, said the city's air quality continued to be 'satisfactory' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 55 at 9.46 am.

People in Bandra cover their faces as the temperature soars. Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI 'satisfactory' while October heat makes Mumbaikars sweat x 00:00

Early on Friday morning, Mumbai's skyline was overcast before it cleared later to make way for the sun. Meanwhile, the 'October heat' has already gripped the city with the temperatures on Thursday reaching at least one degree above the normal temperature. According to the latest Mumbai weather update by the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Thursday recorded by the Colaba observatory was 1.9 degrees higher at 33.5 degrees Celcius. The Santacruz observatory had recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9 degrees Celcius which was higher than the normal temperature by 0.5 degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD, in their Mumbai weather update, stated that the temperature recorded at Colaba observatory at 8.30 am was 33.8 degrees Celcius and Santacruz recorded a temperature of 32.9 degrees Celcius.

In their daily forecast for the city and neighbouring areas, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of drizzling in the city and suburbs. The maximum temperature is expected to be approximately 33 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celcius. The wind speed is 3.7 kilometres per hour and the relative humidity was yet to be ascertained. The sun rose at 06:30 am and will set at 06:25 pm.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI 'satisfactory'

On Friday (October 4), the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, in its latest Mumbai weather update, said the city's air quality continued to be 'satisfactory' with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 55 at 9.46 am.

The SAMEER App dashboard, on Friday, showed that a maximum of the areas either had 'good' or 'satisfactory' AQI with the exception of Borivali which reported a 'moderate' AQI of 122. Surprisingly, the Sewri area which recorded 'moderate' AQI on Thursday recorded a satisfactory AQI of '76' on Friday morning.

BKC's AQI was 'good' at 49, Chembur's AQI was 51. Among all areas, Byculla recorded a relatively optimal AQI of 25.

Navi Mumbai, according to data collated by the SAMEER app, recorded 'satisfactory' air quality with an AQI of 69. Nerul, which had been recording moderate AQI consistently, recorded an AQI of 40. Meanwhile, Thane too recorded a 'satisfactory' AQI of 77.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

The main causes of air pollution in Mumbai are waste burning, industrial activity, construction dust, and vehicle emissions. These sources generate fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) into the environment, which can penetrate the lungs and cause heart problems, respiratory diseases, and other health issues.

There are various projects in place to improve Mumbai's air quality. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has implemented laws on car emissions, regulated dust areas at construction sites, and incentives for electric vehicles, among other things. The Maharashtra government has also launched the "Clean Air Action Plan," which aims to cut emissions from different sources.