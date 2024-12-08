Mumbai weather updates: Partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures and AQI of 183

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 December,2024 11:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies on December 8, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 31°C. The city will also face moderate air quality, so precautions are advised for sensitive groups.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is set to experience partly cloudy skies on Sunday, December 8. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 21.99°C, while the maximum temperature is forecasted to reach approximately 31°C.


The city will see the sun rise at 5:00 am and set at 6:00 pm. The relative humidity is predicted to hover around 30%, which indicates relatively dry conditions. Winds are expected to blow steadily from the north at a speed of 16 km/h.



Air quality update

Today's Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai stands at 183, which falls under the "moderate" category. While the air quality is not hazardous for the general population, individuals with respiratory issues, such as asthma, and young children should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. It's essential to stay informed about the AQI to make better decisions about outdoor activities and minimise potential health risks.

Impact of cyclone Fengal

The IMD also mentioned that the recent rise in temperatures could be attributed to Cyclone Fengal, which formed over the eastern and southeastern coasts of India. The cyclone has led to substantial rainfall in southern and eastern regions, impacting the overall weather patterns across the country.

Weather outlook for tomorrow

Looking ahead, Mumbai is expected to have a similar weather pattern on Monday, December 9, with partly cloudy skies continuing. The temperatures are anticipated to range between 21°C and 31°C, with moderate humidity and gentle winds. The sun will rise at 5:01 am and set at 6:01 pm.

As you plan your day, it is advised to stay updated on the weather and AQI conditions, particularly if you have sensitive health concerns.

