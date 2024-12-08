Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies on December 8, with temperatures ranging from 21°C to 31°C. The city will also face moderate air quality, so precautions are advised for sensitive groups.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: Partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures and AQI of 183 x 00:00

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is set to experience partly cloudy skies on Sunday, December 8. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 21.99°C, while the maximum temperature is forecasted to reach approximately 31°C.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city will see the sun rise at 5:00 am and set at 6:00 pm. The relative humidity is predicted to hover around 30%, which indicates relatively dry conditions. Winds are expected to blow steadily from the north at a speed of 16 km/h.

Western Disturbance effect starts...rain/TS for northern plains and rain/snow for Himalayas



850 hPa winds show moisture transport towards N India

Trough in 200 hPa jet stream



Cool winds for N konkan & Gujarat

Mumbai max can be less than 31/32C next 2 days, min can go below 17C https://t.co/MGNTo2GMKi pic.twitter.com/kyyvFxG6pi — Vagaries of the Weather (@VagariesWeather) December 8, 2024

Air quality update

Today's Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai stands at 183, which falls under the "moderate" category. While the air quality is not hazardous for the general population, individuals with respiratory issues, such as asthma, and young children should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. It's essential to stay informed about the AQI to make better decisions about outdoor activities and minimise potential health risks.

Impact of cyclone Fengal

The IMD also mentioned that the recent rise in temperatures could be attributed to Cyclone Fengal, which formed over the eastern and southeastern coasts of India. The cyclone has led to substantial rainfall in southern and eastern regions, impacting the overall weather patterns across the country.

Weather outlook for tomorrow

Looking ahead, Mumbai is expected to have a similar weather pattern on Monday, December 9, with partly cloudy skies continuing. The temperatures are anticipated to range between 21°C and 31°C, with moderate humidity and gentle winds. The sun will rise at 5:01 am and set at 6:01 pm.

As you plan your day, it is advised to stay updated on the weather and AQI conditions, particularly if you have sensitive health concerns.