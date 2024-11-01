According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celcius

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai weather updates: Several areas of city record 'poor' AQI; temp up by 2 degrees x 00:00

A day after Diwali celebrations kicked off, the air quality of Mumbai and the surrounding region remained in 'moderate' quality. On Friday, haze lingered over the city obscuring its skyline while the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department stated temperatures rose by two degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the IMD, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celcius, which is 2 degrees higher than normal. The Met Department data showed that the Colaba observatory recorded a temperature of 34 degrees.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 35 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 25 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 52 per cent. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "haze during morning hours and the possibility of light rain/ thundershower towards evening/night." for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'poor' category

On November 1, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 172 at 8 AM.

The AQI of several areas across the city had slipped into the 'poor' and 'moderate' categories on the day Diwali celebrations commenced. Byculla, Deonar, Kandivali, Kherwadi and Malad recorded 'poor' AQI of 214, 222, 253, 210 and 286 respectively. Meanwhile, Sewri reported 'very poor' air quality with AQI of 318.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 151, while Thane also registered a 'moderate' AQI of 152.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.