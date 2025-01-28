Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius

On Tuesday, Mumbai woke up to a blanket of haze, with a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to experience a clear sky on Tuesday, January 28. Temperatures will range from a cool 21 degrees Celsius in the morning to a warm 32 degrees Celsius during the day. The relative humidity is 81 per cent. The sun rose at 07:14 AM and will set at 06:29 PM.

According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz observatory in suburban Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

The weather department's data showed that the city observatory in Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius.

The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather update forecasts a "clear sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On January 28, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 122 at 9:05 AM.

As per the SAMEER app dashboard, many areas across Mumbai showed 'moderate' AQI. Bandra Kurla Complex recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 143. Chembur, Ghatkopar and Malad recorded 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 115, 144 and 145, respectively.

Meanwhile, Colaba and Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 68 and 83, respectively.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 133, while Thane registered a 'good' AQI of 96.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.