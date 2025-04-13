Mumbai's weather on April 13, 2025, brings high humidity and clear skies. Temperatures are expected to range from 27 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, with a moderate AQI of 83, while the city remains dry throughout the day

Mumbaikars woke up to another warm and humid morning on Sunday, April 13, 2025, as the city experienced clear skies and temperatures rising steadily. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are no rainfall alerts for the day, meaning that the city will remain dry. However, residents will not get much relief from the humidity, which is expected to stay high throughout the day.

The city’s humidity level is predicted to be around 77 per cent today. This means that the air will feel sticky and uncomfortable for many, especially in the afternoon when the temperatures are expected to peak. The minimum temperature this morning was around 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to reach 32 degrees Celsius by midday. The humidity combined with the high temperatures will make it feel warmer than it actually is, so it’s advisable to stay hydrated and seek shade when outdoors.

The sun will set at 6:55 PM, but until then, the skies will remain clear, offering no relief from the heat. Yesterday, the city experienced similar conditions with mainly clear skies and no heatwave alerts, despite the humidity and high temperatures. The lack of a heatwave warning is good news for Mumbaikars, but it doesn’t mean that the weather will be comfortable for everyone. Those with respiratory issues or sensitivities to the heat may find the conditions challenging.

In terms of air quality, Mumbai is currently experiencing moderate conditions. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 83, indicating that the air quality is generally acceptable, but may pose some concerns for people with respiratory conditions or allergies. The AQI scale ranges from 0 to 500, with 0-50 considered 'good', 51-100 as 'moderate', and anything above 300 categorised as 'hazardous'. People sensitive to air pollution are advised to take precautions, particularly if they have existing health issues.

As for the weather outlook for Monday, April 14, Mumbaikars can expect a similarly warm day with temperatures ranging from 27 degrees Celsius in the early morning to 34 degrees Celsius during the day. The humidity will dip slightly to around 60 per cent, which may provide a bit more comfort. The winds are expected to blow at a speed of 23 km/h from the north, offering a little breeze to help alleviate the heat.

For those who are planning to step out today, wearing lightweight clothing and using sun protection will be crucial to avoid discomfort. Make sure to drink plenty of water and stay cool to beat the heat.