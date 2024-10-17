Breaking News
After 19-year-long battle, BMC partially demolishes illegal structure of Peddar Road bldg
Mumbai Central station gets temporary steel FOB due to commuter complaints
Lokhandwala fire kills elderly couple, their housekeeper
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sena leader Vijay Chougule to contest as independent against BJP's Ganesh Naik
Will fix poor voter turnout, says Thane District Collector
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Western Railway conducts drill to test emergency response coordination

Mumbai: Western Railway conducts drill to test emergency response coordination

Updated on: 17 October,2024 02:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

The drill included 32 NDRF soldiers, 42 from ART UDN, and 26 from SPART BA, as well as other important agencies such as civil defence, city police, fire brigade, and railway protection forces (RPF and GRP)

Mumbai: Western Railway conducts drill to test emergency response coordination

Visuals of derailment/collision drill near Ram Mandir station yard/ WR

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Western Railway conducts drill to test emergency response coordination
x
00:00

A large-scale drill was conducted at JOS AT by Western Railway on October 16, 2024, from 11:13 am to 1:05 pm to assess emergency preparedness and coordination among multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the railway department. The practice examined the teams' capacity to properly manage emergency incidents, especially derailment/collision near Ram Mandir Station yard.


The drill included 32 NDRF soldiers, 42 from ART UDN, and 26 from SPART BA, as well as other important agencies such as civil defence, city police, fire brigade, and railway protection forces (RPF and GRP). A total of 91 railway employees from various departments, including safety, engineering, and medical, took part in the drill.



The drill concluded successfully, with all participating teams demonstrating excellent collaboration and quick response times. Final rescue operations were completed at 1:05 pm, marking the event a success. The exercise highlighted the readiness of the participating agencies to manage potential railway emergencies, the Railway said in its media statement. 

Airport staff conducts drills after multiple hoax bomb threats

Security drills were also conducted at Terminals 1 and 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The exercise was conducted on Wednesday night at T1 and on Thursday at T2. These drills came amid multiple incidents of hoax bomb threats received by several airlines. 

A wave of hoax bomb threats to Indian flights has been continuing and a total of 19 bomb threats have been so far received by different domestic and international airlines, forcing several flights to divert, delay, or make emergency landings.

The threats were reportedly made through a social media platform. Multiple authorities are investigating the matter.

Vistara Frankfurt-Mumbai flight receives bomb threat

On Wednesday, a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 147 persons on board made an emergency landing in Mumbai upon its arrival from Frankfurt in Germany following a bomb threat to the aircraft, sources said.

The Boeing 787 aircraft was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, according to the source.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

western railway ram mandir mumbai local train mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK