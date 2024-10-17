The drill included 32 NDRF soldiers, 42 from ART UDN, and 26 from SPART BA, as well as other important agencies such as civil defence, city police, fire brigade, and railway protection forces (RPF and GRP)

Visuals of derailment/collision drill near Ram Mandir station yard/ WR

A large-scale drill was conducted at JOS AT by Western Railway on October 16, 2024, from 11:13 am to 1:05 pm to assess emergency preparedness and coordination among multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the railway department. The practice examined the teams' capacity to properly manage emergency incidents, especially derailment/collision near Ram Mandir Station yard.

The drill included 32 NDRF soldiers, 42 from ART UDN, and 26 from SPART BA, as well as other important agencies such as civil defence, city police, fire brigade, and railway protection forces (RPF and GRP). A total of 91 railway employees from various departments, including safety, engineering, and medical, took part in the drill.

A derailment and collision drill was conducted near the Ram Mandir station yard on the Western Railway.



The drill concluded successfully, with all participating teams demonstrating excellent collaboration and quick response times. Final rescue operations were completed at 1:05 pm, marking the event a success. The exercise highlighted the readiness of the participating agencies to manage potential railway emergencies, the Railway said in its media statement.

Airport staff conducts drills after multiple hoax bomb threats

Security drills were also conducted at Terminals 1 and 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The exercise was conducted on Wednesday night at T1 and on Thursday at T2. These drills came amid multiple incidents of hoax bomb threats received by several airlines.

A wave of hoax bomb threats to Indian flights has been continuing and a total of 19 bomb threats have been so far received by different domestic and international airlines, forcing several flights to divert, delay, or make emergency landings.

The threats were reportedly made through a social media platform. Multiple authorities are investigating the matter.

Vistara Frankfurt-Mumbai flight receives bomb threat

On Wednesday, a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 147 persons on board made an emergency landing in Mumbai upon its arrival from Frankfurt in Germany following a bomb threat to the aircraft, sources said.

The Boeing 787 aircraft was immediately taken to the isolation bay for mandatory security checks, according to the source.