Mumbai: Western Railway earns record revenue from film shooting, highest ever in any financial year

The Western Railway on Monday said that it has collected a revenue of whopping rupees 1.64 crores in the previous financial year marking the highest revenue collected in a financial year ever.

In a press release, Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that during the financial year 2022-23 more than 20 film shootings were held at different locations across Western Railway, which included feature films, web series’, TV commercials, documentary films, TV serials, etc.

Thakur said that the Western Railway has earned over rupees 1.64 crore by offering its various premises and rail coaches for film shootings. In the last financial year 2021-22, WR earned Rs 67 lakh, while in the year 2019 - 20 it was one crore and during 2018 – 19, it was more than Rs. 1.31 crore. However, there was a dip in 2020-2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the initiative to grant permission to the production houses without any hassles has enabled Western Railway to earn record revenue from film shoots.

“A single window system has been introduced. This process simplification has enabled film and TV companies to obtain permission after submission of the necessary documents as per Public Relations Manual. Thus, Western Railway is an extremely popular movie destination for various film industries, Television serials, Ads and OTT platforms. With the easing of film-shooting permissions, Western Railway has emerged as one of the favourites among those who weave celluloid dreams,” Thakur said.

“Over the years, Western Railway has been part of several iconic and blockbuster movies like Lunch Box, Hero Panti 2, Gabbar is Back, Airlift, Padman, Ra One, Phantom, Ek Villain Returns, Yeh Jawani He Deewani, Radhe, Laxmi Bomb Kai Poche, Atma, Ghayal Return, Kaminey, Heropanti, Holiday, Thupaki (Tamil movie), D-Day, Shershah, Bell Bottom, OMG 2 including Gujarati Films Kutchh Express and Locha Lapsi, Marathi film Aapdi Thapdi. Many Web series such as X-Ray, Abhay 2, Breath into the Shadows, Dongri to Dubai, etc and KBC promos were also shot at WR locations.

“Some of the locations that are now etched in the minds of cinema lovers are Mumbai Central Terminus station, Churchgate Headquarter and station building, Sabarmati Sports Ground, Goregaon station, Jogeshwari AT (Yard), Lower Parel Workshop, Kandivali & Virar Carsheds, Kelve Road, Pardi Rly station, Kalakund Rly station, Patalpaani Rly station, the running train between Mumbai Central and Valsad, and the EMU train shoot at Goregaon.”

Thakur said that Mumbai Central Station provides a wide array of facilities conducive for film shootings. This station with long platforms catering to Mail, Express trains is a perfect location to shoot scenes pertaining to train travel. This station has the added advantage of shooting during night hours. It also has adequate parking facility for parking of all shooting vehicles. The shooting of many popular films like Bodyguard, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Once upon a time in Mumbai, Jazba, Yeh Jawani He Diwani, Holiday, Tamil Film ’Thupaki’ and several ad films have been shot at Mumbai Central station.

Western Railway’s Goregaon station has the facility to shoot with local trains as well as with Mail Express train. The long platform is advantageous to create the set as per the need and demand of the scene. This station also enables shoot during night hours.