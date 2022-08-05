Mumbai: Western Railway to introduce 8 more AC local trains from Aug 8

WR has decided to introduce 8 new AC local trains, taking the number of AC locals running on its section from 40 to 48

AC local train. File Pic

Looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters, the Western Railway (WR) has decided to increase the number of AC local trains on the Mumbai suburban section with effect from August 8.

The WR has decided to introduce eight new AC local trains, taking the number of AC locals running on its section from 40 to 48.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in a press release said that due the reduction of fares for AC local journey tickets, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC local trains. Recently, WR had introduced eight more AC local services on June 20.

Thakur further said that out of the additional 8 services being introduced, four services each are in UP and DOWN directions. In the UP direction, there is one service each between Virar - Churchgate, Borivali - Churchgate, Malad – Churchgate and Bhayandaar - Churchgate. Similarly, in the DOWN direction, there is one service each between Churchgate - Virar, Churchgate - Borivali, Churchgate - Malad and Churchgate - Bhayandar.

Detailed schedule. Pic/WesternRailway