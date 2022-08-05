Breaking News
Maharashtra: 416 pc rise in swine flu cases in 13 days; most cases in Mumbai, suburbs
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Sanjay Raut thanks opposition parties for supporting him
Mumbai logs 446 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Western Railway to introduce 8 more AC local trains from Aug 8

Mumbai: Western Railway to introduce 8 more AC local trains from Aug 8

Updated on: 05 August,2022 06:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

WR has decided to introduce 8 new AC local trains, taking the number of AC locals running on its section from 40 to 48

Mumbai: Western Railway to introduce 8 more AC local trains from Aug 8

AC local train. File Pic


Looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters, the Western Railway (WR) has decided to increase the number of AC local trains on the Mumbai suburban section with effect from August 8.

The WR has decided to introduce eight new AC local trains, taking the number of AC locals running on its section from 40 to 48.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in a press release said that due the reduction of fares for AC local journey tickets, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC local trains. Recently, WR had introduced eight more AC local services on June 20. 


Thakur further said that out of the additional 8 services being introduced, four services each are in UP and DOWN directions. In the UP direction, there is one service each between Virar - Churchgate, Borivali - Churchgate, Malad – Churchgate and Bhayandaar - Churchgate. Similarly, in the DOWN direction, there is one service each between Churchgate - Virar, Churchgate - Borivali, Churchgate - Malad and Churchgate - Bhayandar.

Detailed schedule. Pic/WesternRailway

mumbai western railway mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK