The Western Railway on Friday said that they will run eight special local trains on the intervening nights of September 28 and September 29 due to Ganapati Visarjan.

File Photo/PTI

Mumbai: Western Railway to run 8 special local trains at midnight on September 28

The Western Railway on Friday said that they will run eight special local trains on the intervening nights of September 28 and September 29 due to Ganapati Visarjan. The WR also stated in their media statement that UP fast trains running during peak hours, i.e., 5 pm to 8.30 pm, will be halting at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate. In the statement issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO of Western Railway, said that to reduce congestion at platforms, all the UP slow line trains (towards Churchgate) will not be halting at platform number 2 during the peak hours.

“Considering the heavy rush at Charni Road station due to Ganpati immersion on September 28, 2023, it has been decided that all UP fast trains which run during the peak period i.e., from 17.00 hrs to 20.30 hrs, towards Churchgate, will be provided halt at all stations between Mumbai Central and Churchgate, including Charni Road,” the Western Railway said.

“In order to reduce congestion at platforms, all UP slow line trains, between 17.00 hrs to 22:00 hrs on 28th September 2023 going towards Churchgate will NOT halt at PF No. 2 of Charni Road station. Hence, there will be no train available during this period from Platform No. 2 at Charni Road station,” it read.

“For the convenience of passengers, WR has decided to run 8 Ganpati Special local trains during the midnight of 28th/29th September 2023 between Churchgate & Virar stations. These special suburban trains will halt at all suburban stations between Churchgate & Virar,” the media statement further read.

“The first Special Suburban service from Virar will depart at 00.15 hrs & will reach Churchgate at 01.52 hrs. The second Special Suburban service from Virar will depart at 00.45 hrs & will reach Churchgate at 02.22 hrs. The third Special service from Virar will depart at 01.40 hrs & will reach Churchgate at 03.15 hrs and the fourth Special service from Virar will depart at 03.00 hrs and reach Churchgate at 04.40 hrs,” it stated.

It further read, “Similarly in down direction, first Special service will depart Churchgate at 01.15 hrs and reach Virar at 02.50 hrs, second Special service will depart Churchgate at 01.55 hrs and reach Virar at 03.32 hrs, third Special service will depart Churchgate at 02.25 hrs and reach Virar at 04.02 hrs and fourth Special service will depart Churchgate at 03.20 hrs and reach Virar at 04.58 hrs.”