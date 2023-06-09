Mumbai: Western Railway trains to remain affected on Jogeshwari-Goregaon section on June 10, 11

The Western Railway on Friday informed that a few trains between Jogeshwari and Goregaon will remain affected on June 10 and 11 due to 14 hours block for work of re-girdering of bridge

Representative image

The Western Railway on Friday informed that a few trains between Jogeshwari and Goregaon will remain affected on June 10 and 11 due to 14 hours block for work of re-girdering of bridge.

The Western Railway statement read: in order to carry out the work of re-girdering of bridge No. 46 between Jogeshwari and Goregaon, a 14 hour block will be undertaken on both UP & DOWN slow lines as well as UP & DOWN Harbour lines.

The block will be from 00.00 hrs to 14.00 hrs of June 10th/11th, 2023. Due to this block, few suburban train services plying over Western Railway and some Mail/Express trains will be affected.

A press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway stated that during the block the trains will be worked as under:

1) All UP & DOWN slow line services will be worked on UP & DOWN Fast lines between Andheri & Goregaon and will not halt at RAM MANDIR for want of platform.

2) All the Harbour line services departing from Central Railway will only run up to Bandra during the block period.

3) Some Churchgate - Borivali slow services will be short terminated and reversed from Andheri.

4) CSMT – Goregaon local departing Ex CSMT at 13.52 & Panvel - Goregaon local departing Ex Panvel at 10.37 will remain cancelled.

5) Goregaon – CSMT local departing Ex Goregaon at 12.53 & Goregaon - Panvel local departing Ex Goregaon at 12.14 will remain cancelled.

6) Churchgate – Borivali local departing Ex Churchgate at 12.16 hrs & 14.50 hrs will be run upto Virar.

7) Borivali – Churchgate local departing Ex Borivali at 13.14 hrs & 15.40 hrs will be cancelled and instead two extra Fast local trains will be run Ex Virar to Churchgate at 13.45 hrs & 16.15 hrs.

8) During the block, UP & DOWN Mail/Express trains will be delayed by 10 -15 minutes.

9) NO Train will be available at RAM MANDIR station in Up & Down Directions during the block period.

"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the same." the press release said.