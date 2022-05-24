Mumbai: What about encroachment near Vanrai police station, asks BJP secy

Local Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar seems to be turning a blind eye to this illegal activity

Illegal shanties are seen beside Vanrai Police station at Goregaon East, Mumbai on 22/5/2022. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Amid people praising the Sanjay Gandhi National Park authorities for clearing encroachment from the 100-acre area of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) close to Aarey Milk Colony, advocate Akhilesh Chaubey, Secretary of BJP Maharashtra unit, has written a letter to state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray about increasing number of illegal encroachments in Aarey Milk Colony jurisdiction next to Vanrai police station.

Chaubey told mid-day, “A lot of illegal construction and encroachment is going on in Aarey forest, also known as the lungs of Mumbai. What is also shocking is the fact that the boundary wall of Aarey administration has been broken and hutments have been constructed. Local Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar seems to be turning a blind eye to this illegal activity.”

In the letter, Chaubey has appealed to the minister to look into the matter and instruct the authorities concerned to remove the encroachments at the earliest. “I appeal to the environment minister to look into the issue on priority and stop the destruction of the environment. I hope you will take a serious note about the issue because we have high hopes from a young environment minister like you,” read the letter.

