Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra

Illegal vendors fill Hill Road once BMC’s anti-encroachment van leaves spot; locals say assurances by civic body, police, politicians are now meaningless

A hawker-free Hill Road in the presence of a BMC van, at Bandra on Thursday. Pics/Sameer Markande

Hill Road in Bandra looks spacious and beautiful only till 7 pm. That is because a BMC anti-encroachment van is stationed on the thoroughfare, which is among the city’s favourite shopping destinations. Chaos rules the moment the BMC vehicle leaves the spot. Illegal hawkers grab every inch of the footpath and even spill onto the road.

Locals said this happens despite assurances by the authorities and politicians.

After much hue and cry, locals said, the BMC drove the illegal street vendors off Hill Road in August. After a few days of peace and tranquillity, the road is back to its chaotic best in the evening every day.

With the BMC van gone, illegal street vendors spill onto the footpath and the road

To witness the hawker show, mid-day reached Hill Road around 6 pm on Thursday and found the road and footpaths clear. A few hawkers with large stands selling clothes and fashion accessories were present but they occupied the space in front of big shops ensuring there was ample space for walkers on the footpath. We spotted an anti-encroachment van of the BMC van in the vicinity.

The BMC vehicle left the area at 6.55 pm. Within 5 to 10 minutes, one hawker after another appeared from nowhere. By 8 pm, the place was bustling and teeming with the unauthorised street vendors.

“After our complaints and regular follow-ups, the BMC stationed its van in front of our buildings and so there aren’t any hawkers in the periphery of 50 metres. But after that [once the vehicle is gone], the hawker menace continues,” said Rohinton Polishwala, a Hill Road resident. “When I pointed out the issue to the BMC, they told me to look for myself.” He said the van leaves between 7 pm and 7.30 pm and hawkers do their business till night.

Hawkers spread footwear on Hill Road. Pic/Sameer Markande

“The BMC has its smart ways to deal with crucial issues like potholes, hawkers, waste management and nullah cleaning. Though these issues are complex and need comprehensive policies, the BMC finds ways to do a patch job for the time being. Even in the hawkers’ case, the action is just an eyewash,” said another resident from Hill Road. He added that civic officials told them to approach the police saying they cannot deploy a vehicle after 7 pm.

“After the Supreme Court’s direction, cities like Bangalore implemented hawkers’ policy, but in Mumbai, even after eight years, it is still on the paper. The political leaders and administrative officers are not willing to implement it as there is a big nexus involved. If the policy is implemented, the BMC will earn revenue in crores and the roads will be clear. They can also save the manpower and machinery required for action,” said Anil Galgali, an activist.

“We’ve started taking stringent action against hawkers and sent notices to the private premises who gave them protection during the action. Even we deny giving their goods if they are found in repeated offences. As a result, the area is much more walkable now,” said Vinayak Vispute, assistant commissioner of H west ward.

