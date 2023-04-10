Mumbai: ‘Where will we go?,’ ask Juhu residents

Juhu Wireless Affected Residents’ Association members protest seeking govt intervention in redevelopment of their buildings, claim to have solution that they can show the authorities

Residents at the protest in Juhu on Sunday. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Nearly a 100 residents, including senior citizens from the Juhu Wireless Affected Residents’ Association (JWARA), participated in a peaceful march on Sunday demanding the government intervene and allow the redevelopment of their buildings, which has been halted due to defence regulations.

The locals have alleged that a pre-World War II Army station stands in the way of redevelopment projects in Juhu. Many who took part in the march expressed anger that no public representatives had joined it in support. Some residents even said that if no one came forward to help them, they might boycott the upcoming elections. The locals had earlier protested in December 2022.

‘Take up this issue’

The residents claimed that they have a solution for the issue and if the authorities wanted, they could tell them what it was. A senior citizen and resident of Juhu, B B Lakdawala, said, “Since 2009, after the Adarsh scam, restrictions were imposed on redevelopment of buildings. Buildings that had permission for redevelopment from local authorities were served stop-work notices and residents of those buildings are now homeless. It’s been 14 long years but we have got no relief. Our local public representatives have raised this issue in the Lok Sabha as well as in the assembly. We have even written to the prime minister, defence minister and municipal commissioner. Why have these restrictions been imposed? Our buildings are 50 to 60 years old and in need of repairs. We might face serious problems in the coming monsoon.”

Another senior citizen and resident, Shyam Lalvani, said, “I have been staying in this area for more than 40 years. Our buildings are old, they are developing cracks and structural issues. What will senior citizens and families do if one day we get eviction notices from BMC? Where will we go? The redevelopment of our buildings has been stalled. Who will be responsible if anything happens to the old buildings? I appeal to the prime minister and defence minister to please intervene and help us. If the authorities call us for a dialogue, then we can explain to them how to solve this issue.” According to another resident, there are a total of 189 societies in the area with a population of 40,000, who are unable to go in for redevelopment of their buildings.

‘We will boycott elections’

“Public representatives should understand that if they don’t help us resolve the issue, we might boycott the coming elections or we will use NOTA,” said another resident. Restrictions on construction have been imposed under a Defence Ministry provision which came into effect in 1976. The notification is drawn from the provision of the Works of Defence Act, 1903. As per the rule, 500 yards surrounding a signalling station have to be a buffer zone. However, objections started coming after 2009 when buildings began to be taken up for redevelopment.

40,000

Approximate no. of residents in the area