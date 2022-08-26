Mumbai: Why are we paying toll when roads are not even repaired, ask commuters

The unjustified toll you pay at the booths is not the only hit on your pocket, as these Mumbaikars share all the hidden but true expenses of driving on Maharashtra’s treacherous highways

A pothole-ridden patch on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Terrible highways not only add to the risk of accidents but also lead to more expenses for motorists. Reason: apart from paying toll, taxes and buying fuel, a ride on a pothole-ridden highway leads to damage to the vehicle and unexpected technical snags, and motorists have to bear the brunt. A number of motorists and bikers told mid-day they had to spend several thousands on repairs, all thanks to the bad condition of roads.

The stretch of Mumbai-Nashik Highway near Igatpuri which motorists said damaged their vehicles

During the test-drives, mid-day talked to motorists on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Mumbai-Nashik Highway and the Vapi stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and found that those taking Mumbai-Pune Expressway had a smoother ride due its cement concrete surface, but the situation on the two highways were shocking as many complained of damages to their cars, tyres, and even shock absorbers.

Potholes so big that even tempos get stuck

The situation of Mumbai-Nashik Highway was not any different with motorists and bikers saying the most common issues they face are tyre puncture, damage to the suspension, wheel alignment as well as damage to the oil tank.

The stretch of Mumbai-Nashik Highway just before Bhagat Tara Singh restaurant is a spot where several vehicles sustain damages due to huge potholes. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Rs 11,000 to repair oil

Speaking to mid-day, motorist Ramesh Shetty said, “Around two weeks ago, the oil chamber of my car got damaged due to the pothole-ridden road just before Kasara. I had to tow my car to Ghoti junction and spent R11,000 on repairs. I heard that vegetable vendors who ferry their produce on this route also have to bear high costs to maintain their vehicles too. The condition of the road gets worse with the monsoon. I think the toll operator should be penalised for not repairing the road.”

‘Pothole broke front bumper’

Motorist Shadab Ansari had to pay a high price due to the potholes. Narrating his ordeal to mid-day, he said, “I was heading to a resort with my friend on August 17. It was raining and there was a huge pothole covered with water and it was not visible. The car hit the pothole and the impact was so severe that my front bumper hit the surface and came down as the lock which held the bumper broke. It also has an impact on the chassis. It took R4,000 for the repairs. I have decided not to take the highway during monsoon anymore.”

Tempo stuck in pothole

Ram Gupta, a tempo driver whose vehicle got stuck in a pothole, said, “The government is responsible for this. I’m stuck in the middle of the road and now have to call a crane to pull my tempo up. I have tried to accelerate the vehicle, but all efforts have been in vain due to the deep pothole.”



The terrible condition of Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Repairs cost a bomb on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

The Vapi stretch of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad is riddled with potholes, causing not only accidents but also damage to vehicles. Motorists also pointed out that mechanics on this stretch tend to take advantage of the situation and charge exorbitant rates, which they have to pay up in the absence of other options.

Three tyres burst in 20-km

Bilal Ansari, who was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in his BMW 320D, had to suffer due to bad roads. He told mid-day, “The front tyre of my car burst near Gujarat checkpost due to the potholes.

But that was not the end, after driving down another 20 kms, both the front and rear tyres on the right side burst around 10 pm on August 16. I had to pay around Rs 9,000 to repair the tyres from a local mechanic. In fact, I had to wait in a queue there as there were 10 cars ahead of me waiting for repairs.”

‘Paid Rs 2,500 for repairs

Prabhu Swami, a biker, said, “I had gone to Surat recently on my bike and I was really shocked to see the amount of potholes on the highway. Just before Manor, the front tyre of my bike got stuck in a crate-sized pothole. Fortunately, I didn’t fall from the bike, but the tyre got punctured. The shock absorber also got damaged and I had to shell out Rs 2,500 for repairs.” He added, “The mechanics there are taking advantage of the situation and are charging exorbitant rates too.”

Mechanics charging more

“We were coming to Mumbai from Gujarat in our SUV when the front right tyre went inside a huge pothole and the shock absorber got damaged. I had to spend over Rs 4,000 at a local mechanic’s shop. The garage owners and local mechanics are charging high rates. Why are we even paying road tax and toll if we cannot get good quality of roads,” asked Vinod Patel.

‘Road not repaired’

Aditya Yadav, a daily commuter on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, said, “There is no proper road from the Fountain Hotel in Ghodbunder till Chena bridge and the next 500 metres. It’s been more than a year that the road is lying in that condition, without any repair. Recently, the leaf spring of my car broke due to the bumpy road. It took around Rs 2,000 to replace it. We, motorists, are frustrated but there’s no other option.”

Stranded on highway

A huge pothole near the Gujarat RTO checkpost on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Motorist Ravikant Poddar had recently tweeted, “.@nitin_gadkari @NHAI_Official due to a big pothole near Charoti, 100 km from Mumbai, the tyres of my car got burst. Stranded on highway. New tyres need to be bought. Hope u understand the kind of mental agony and financial loss travellers are bearing even after paying toll. (sic)”

Rs 11k

Money a motorist spent to repair the oil chamber

Rs 4,000

Amount Vinod Patel paid for repairing his SUV

