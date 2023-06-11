Several Mumbaikars on Sunday evening shared pictures and videos of cloudy skies, light showers and huge sea waves on social media platforms

People enjoy sea waves at Marine Drive on Sunday. Pics/Sameer Markande

Listen to this article Mumbai witnesses light rains, thick blanket of clouds; people share pictures on social media x 00:00

Several Mumbaikars on Sunday evening shared pictures and videos of cloudy skies, light showers and huge sea waves on social media platforms as many parts of Mumbai witnessed light rains on Sunday.

Meanwhile, many people were seen at sea shores enjoying huge sea waves. People at Marine Drive were seen witnessing the winds and blanket of clouds over the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the beaches were deserted on Sunday afternoon due to tidal waves.

Dr. Rahul Baxi, a Twitter user posted a video on his account and wrote, "And the rains have picked up now. Notice the blue skies now!"

And the rains have picked up now. Notice the blue skies now! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/FgzjQPrI4X — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) June 11, 2023

Another Twitter user wrote, "Here we go again... nothing more beautiful then rains approaching."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a warning stating that several parts of Maharashtra including Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigad and Kolhapur may experience a thunderstorm along with light rains.

In its weather forecast issued at 1 pm, IMD Mumbai said, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar and Kolhapur during next 3 to 4 hours."

The IMD earlier in the day said that the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy moved north-northeastwards with a speed of eight kilometres per hour.

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts around the afternoon of June 15 as a "very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS)", the IMD said on Sunday.

The very severe cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" over east central Arabian Sea lay centred about 480 kilometres south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Dwarka and 610 km south-southwest of Naliya in Kutch on Sunday morning, the IMD said.