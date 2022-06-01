Breaking News
Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by around 25 bullets, gunpowder found on his body, says initial post-mortem report
Singer KK dies in Kolkata
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest
At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475
No info yet on when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive: Police
Delhi High Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel

Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel

Premium

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

Alert housekeeper at St Regis saves just-born abandoned baby; hunt on for mother who delivered her in the loo and disappeared

Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel

Representation pic


A newborn was found abandoned inside a toilet at a five-star hotel in Worli on Monday. The police said that the child’s mother had come to the St Regis under the pretext of checking out a hall for her company event and dumped the baby wrapped in tissue inside a washroom, marked for the disabled. NM Joshi Marg police have filed a case and are searching for the 41-year-old woman.

worli mumbai police sexual crime mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK