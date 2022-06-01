Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel

Alert housekeeper at St Regis saves just-born abandoned baby; hunt on for mother who delivered her in the loo and disappeared

Representation pic

A newborn was found abandoned inside a toilet at a five-star hotel in Worli on Monday. The police said that the child’s mother had come to the St Regis under the pretext of checking out a hall for her company event and dumped the baby wrapped in tissue inside a washroom, marked for the disabled. NM Joshi Marg police have filed a case and are searching for the 41-year-old woman.