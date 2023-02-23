Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman detained before immolation bid near Mantralaya

Updated on: 23 February,2023 11:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The police recovered a bottle of petrol and a matchbox from her possession, the official said without disclosing more details

Mumbai Police on Thursday detained a woman outside the state secretariat Mantralaya in Mumbai where she had allegedly planned to set herself ablaze, an official told news agency PTI.


The police recovered a bottle of petrol and a matchbox from her possession, the official said without disclosing more details.



The woman was apprehended near the secretariat's Garden Gate and taken to Marine Drive police station.


Also Read: Woman attempts self-immolation outside Mantralaya to seek cancellation of FIR

Last year, on March 4, a 60-year-old woman attempted self-immolation by pouring kerosene on herself outside Mantralaya to demand the cancellation of an FIR registered against her.

The woman, a resident of the Vikhroli Parksite area, came to Mantralaya and demanded cancellation of the FIR registered against her at the Parksite police station. According to her, she has been falsely implicated in the case.

"As she felt that she is not getting justice, she poured kerosene and tried to set herself ablaze around 5.30 pm," an official told PTI, adding police personnel, who were posted near Mantralaya, stopped her and took her into custody.

The woman was then taken to the Marine Drive police station, where an FIR for an attempt to suicide under section 309 of IPC was registered against her. After counselling, the woman was allowed to go home.

(With inputs from PTI)

