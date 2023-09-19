Breaking News
Mumbai: Women's quota bill another 'false promise' of Modi government, says Congress leader Wadettiwar

Updated on: 19 September,2023 05:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vijay Wadettiwar stated that the women's reservation bill was another "jumla" (false promise) of the Modi government, as it would not come into force at the time of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Mumbai: Women's quota bill another 'false promise' of Modi government, says Congress leader Wadettiwar
On Tuesday, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar stated that the women's reservation bill was another "jumla" (false promise) of the Modi government, as it would not come into force at the time of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.


"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done another 'jumla' in the new building of Parliament," said Wadettiwar, a Congress leader, in a social media post.


"The women's reservation bill will come into effect only after the decadal census is completed. The census was supposed to be conducted in 2021 and it has not yet started," Wadettiwar said.


The Congress leader also claimed that a bill reserving seats for women in state assemblies and parliament was first introduced by Congress.

"Modi has misled the women in the country on the very first day of the new parliament building," Wadettiwar said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the bill. Speaking to media about the bill, Fadnavis said he welcomes "prime minister Modi's decision. I am sure the bill will pass through both the houses and we will get to see more women representatives in the assembly and the Lok Sabha."

On the other hand, Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal congratulated the Centre on its decision to introduce the Women Reservation Bill. "After 76 years of independence, the government has accepted that unless women are in the Parliament and Legislative Assembly, the country's progress will only be on paper." she said.

Women's issues are a burning topic in the country today due to which the Centre is bringing #WomenReservationBill in the country. I congratulate the government and hope that the likes of Brij Bhushan will now be replaced by women in Parliament!" she said in a post in Hindi on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also welcomed the Women's Reservation Bill and said, "More clarity is needed on the bill".

(with inputs from PTI)

