Mumbai: Work on 494 roads yet to be completed ahead of monsoon

Just 11 out of 505 roads have been completed so far and all 11 are in the western suburbs

Workers lay a cement road in Borivli West on May 22. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Of the 505 roads in the city and its suburbs that are being concretised, merely 11 are complete five days prior to the pre-monsoon deadline. Work on the remaining 494 roads will resume only after the rainy season. All the 11 completed roads are in the western suburbs; seven in Malad, three in Goregaon and one in Bandra. The delay has been caused by retendering and the decision to lay a utility cable duct under all roads to minimise the damage in the future. mid-day highlighted the cable duct obstruction in the work progress in its report on May 23.

With pre-monsoon showers expected anytime, the roads where the work has been partially done would be temporarily fixed over the next few days to ensure it is safe to use during the monsoon, post which contractors would resume laying CC road. The city has 2,000-km of road network, and the BMC has been working for the past few years to convert asphalt roads into cement concrete ones. A total of 505 roads of 211 km were planned to be made of CC.



A cement road is laid in Goregaon East, on May 22. Pic/Anurag Ahire

