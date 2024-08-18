Breaking News
Mumbai: Work on vehicle-free Kala Ghoda to begin in September

Updated on: 19 August,2024 06:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

According to the civic body, the work to make it a vehicle-free zone on weekends will begin in September

B Bharucha Road will be converted into a pedestrian street. Pic/Ashish Raje

Key Highlights

  1. Much-anticipated vehicle-free initiative in the Kala Ghoda area has finally been launched
  2. BMC is set to invest around Rs 7 crore to give a heritage makeover to five lanes
  3. Residents and visitors can enjoy unrestricted heritage walks on these vehicle-free roads

The much-anticipated vehicle-free initiative in the Kala Ghoda area has finally been launched. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to invest around Rs 7 crore to give a heritage makeover to five lanes in this historic district. In the initial phase, residents and visitors can enjoy unrestricted heritage walks on these vehicle-free roads during weekends.

