Mumbai: WR improves civic amenities worth Rs 2206 crore with focus on persons with disabilities

Western Railway's Mumbai Division is investing roughly Rs 513 crore in 56 projects to upgrade and modernise stations under Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Improved civic amenities at Virar station/ Western Railway

The Western Railway is augmenting civic amenities on platforms in the Mumbai division with an investment of Rs 2206 crore. The augmentation is majorly focused on making the stations more accessible for persons with disabilities with over Rs 11 crore to create more accessible infrastructure, stated a Western Railway communique.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, the monies would be utilised to create ramps and railings at important stations, allowing wheelchair users and passengers with mobility impairments to move around more easily. Specially built restrooms, drinking water booths, and allocated parking spaces near station entrances will also be available. Braille signs and tactile walkways will be installed in 39 stations to help visually challenged travellers. In addition, 86 wheelchairs are accessible at non-suburban stations, with one wheelchair on each platform at suburban stations.

In terms of vertical mobility, 69 lifts are presently working at 24 stations, with 13 more under construction and another 13 anticipated after the monsoon. Furthermore, 121 escalators are installed at 33 stations, with one more set to be commissioned soon at Ram Mandir station and an additional 12 escalators sanctioned.

Platform enhancements are also in the works, including extensions, surface renovations, and new platform cover sheds. The Amrit Bharat Station plan is currently undergoing waiting room modernisation, including improved seating and air conditioning. To assure the supply of safe drinking water, approximately 100 Water Vending Machines are being installed, with 34 now functioning, the communique stated.

Digital screens have been placed at Mumbai Central Station to improve passenger information, while Coach Guidance Systems and Train Indicator Boards are being introduced at several other stations. Communication at booking counters has enhanced with Counter Communication Systems at 345 UTS booking counters and 91 PRS counters, while Talk Back Systems have been implemented at 36 suburban stations between Churchgate and Dahanu Road, 18 mainline stations, and 10 stations in the Udhna–Jalgaon section. Enhanced security measures include the installation of more CCTV cameras across various station.

Abhishek underlined Western Railway's commitment to establishing an inclusive and passenger-friendly environment, noting that these Divyangjan-specific additions and other amenities are part of ongoing efforts to improve the travel experience for all passengers.