Mumbai: WR RPF nabs 67 suspects involved in different cases under Operation Yatri Suraksha in July

Stolen property worth over Rs. 6.20 lakh recovered

Representative Image

Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Mumbai Division has nabbed 67 suspects involved in various cases during the month-long drive under Operation Yatri Suraksha in July.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in a statement said that RPF WR has launched Operation Yatri Suraksha under which RPF catches criminals involved in passenger-related crimes such as theft and robbery. The accused are then handed over to GRP for further legal action.

"Giving impetus to Operation Yatri Suraksha, a month-long drive was launched by RPF of Mumbai Division in July, against criminals targeting passengers. During the drive, RPF nabbed a total of 67 suspects out of which 62 suspects in Theft of Passenger Belonging (ToPB), four suspects in robbery cases and one suspect for crime like murder. All the suspects were handed over to concerned GRPs for further legal action. RPF Mumbai Division also recovered stolen property worth Rs. 6.20 lakh," Sumit Thakur said.

Thakur further added that under Operation Yatri Suraksha, RPF has taken several steps to provide foolproof security to passengers through train escorting, visible presence on stations, surveillance through CCTV, surveillance on active criminals, collection of intelligence about the criminals and action thereupon, identifying dark spots, and crime-prone trains/sections and enhancing security among others to formulate an actionable strategy to reduce crime against passengers. "Regular coordination is being made with all the stakeholders and joint action is planned to improve passenger security regularly," he said.