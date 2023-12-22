Western Railway has announced that it will undertake a scheduled night block between Borivali and Bhayandar stations on Sunday, December 24, 2023, to facilitate essential maintenance work on tracks, signalling systems, and overhead equipment. This jumbo block will span four hours, commencing at 00:35 am and concluding at 04:35 am.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: WR to take night block for maintenance between Borivali, Bhayander on Dec 24 x 00:00

Western Railway has announced that it will undertake a scheduled night block between Borivali and Bhayandar stations on Sunday, December 24, 2023, to facilitate essential maintenance work on tracks, signalling systems, and overhead equipment. This jumbo block will span four hours, commencing at 00:35 am and concluding at 04:35 am.

A communique by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur disclosed that during this block period, UP slow-line trains will operate on UP Fast lines between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali/Goregaon. Simultaneously, all Virar-bound DOWN Slow line trains will be diverted to run on DOWN Fast lines, altering their routes between Goregaon to Vasai Road/Virar stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, a jumbo block of four hours will be taken on UP & DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Bhayandar stations from 00:35 hrs to 04:35 hrs on Sunday, 24th December 2023," the media statement said.

It further read, "According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of Western Railway, during the block period, all UP Slow line trains will be operated on UP Fast lines between Virar/ Vasai Road to Borivali / Goregaon and all Virar bound DOWN Slow line trains will be operated on DOWN Fast lines between Goregoan to Vasai Road / Virar stations."

Consequently, there will be no scheduled block during daytime hours on the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, December 24, 2023. Commuters are advised to seek detailed information from the respective Station Master’s offices regarding any changes or alterations in train schedules during this period.

The initiative aims to conduct necessary maintenance activities for the enhancement of railway infrastructure. Detailed instructions and revised train schedules are available at designated Station Master’s offices for commuters' reference.

"Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 24th December 2023. Detailed information to this effect is available with the concerned Station Master’s office," the WR further stated in their press release.

Meanwhile, in another unrelated development, nearly 4.30 lakh passengers travelled by Navi Mumbai metro in the first month of its operation City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said. They termed people's response to the rapid transit system as overwhelming. Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 (Belapur to Pendhar) was opened to public on November 17 after much delay due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unavailability to inaugurate the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!