Mumbai: WR to undertake night block between Santacruz, Mahim on Saturday

On Sunday, July 21, 2024, there won't be a block during the day on the Western Railway Suburban segment.

The Western Railway (WR) has declared that during the intervening night of July 20–21, 2024, there would be a night maintenance block between Santacruz and Mahim stations. There will be overhead equipment, tracks, and signalling involved in the maintenance.

The Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, stated that the concerned Station Masters have access to comprehensive information on these modifications. To prevent any inconvenience, we kindly ask that passengers be aware of these measures, Vineet said.

The DOWN slow line will be impacted by the block from 1:00 am to 04:30 am and the UP slow line from 01:30 am to 04:30 am. Between Santacruz and Mumbai Central (Local), DOWN Slow line trains will run on the DOWN Fast line during this time. Local trains will as a result make two stops at the stations on Lower Parel, Mahim, and Khar Road. However, these trains won't stop at the stations on Mahalakshmi, Prabhadevi, and Matunga Road due to platform length restrictions.

"To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of 03.30 hours will be undertaken on DOWN Slow line from 01:00 hrs to 04:30 hrs while on UP Slow line a block of 3 hours will be undertaken from 01:30 hrs to 04:30 hrs between Santacruz and Mahim stations in the intervening night of 20th /21st July, 2024 (Saturday/ Sunday)," the Western Railway said in their communique.

"During the block period, DOWN Slow line trains will be operated on DOWN Fast line between Mumbai Central (Local) and Santacruz. Due to this, Local trains will avail double halt at Lower Parel, Mahim and Khar Road stations. Due to the inadequate length of the platform & also will not halt at Mahalakshmi, Prabhadevi and Matunga Road stations for want of platform," the communique further added.

"Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements. Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over the Western Railway Suburban section on Sunday, 21st July 2024," it further stated.