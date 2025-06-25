Mumbaikars have a month from today to send in suggestions or objections to BMC on new regulations for development of city’s Iconic Buildings, like the Art Deco ones along Marine Drive

Art Deco buildings at Marine Drive in South Mumbai. File Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbaikars can now tell the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) what they think about the new regulations for the development of ‘Iconic Buildings’ such as the Art Deco structures along Marine Drive. Starting Tuesday, citizens have a month to send in suggestions and objections to the civic body, as it is set to incorporate a new policy for the development of iconic buildings in the city, which will help enhance Mumbai’s identity as a metropolis with unique architecture.

Once the policy is approved, proposals for the development of Iconic Buildings will be approved by a six-member committee, headed by the municipal commissioner, and inclusive of a renowned personality from the world of global architecture, visual arts and the industry.



Shirish Sukhatme, architect and urban planner

At present, Mumbai's skyline is dominated by a unique mix of buildings of the Victorian Gothic style such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT); streamlined Art Deco designs with rounded corners; and Indo-Saracenic designs such as the Gateway of India; alongside modern and contemporary buildings.

Iconic Buildings

In March this year, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that a new policy would be introduced in the city to encourage the construction of ‘Iconic Buildings’. This decision is a move to help Mumbai develop ‘world-class architecture and enhance its beauty’ by retaining its unique identity that comes from iconic buildings built during the British era. This would require amendments under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP). The state government’s department of urban development proposed a new chapter in the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034 to facilitate such development.

An Iconic Building has been categorised as “any building or space having a unique or distinctive characteristic, shape, size, aesthetic, look, concept, theme, urban design, architectural design, structural design, etc”.

To develop an Iconic Building, developers or architects must have experience in developing an area of approximately 1,000,000 square metres, or the size of 140 standard football fields, or a minimum turnover of R5000 crore per year. An Iconic Building cannot be purely residential in nature, and at least 40 per cent of the building should be utilised for a public amenity where a ticket can be purchased by common people, like a public plaza. The building should be accessible to the public for watching, viewing, or other tourist attractions It needs to have an adjoining road that is 18 metres in width.

The policy

After the announcement was made by the state government in March 2025, a notification was issued by the urban development department the same month. Subsequently, the BMC received approvals from the improvement committee resolution and the corporation resolution in May, as it is presently under the administrator’s rule due to no elected body at its helm pending elections. It has invited suggestions and objections from Mumbaikars as part of the process to finalise the policy.

Bharat Gothoskar

Once the policy is finalised, the committee will meet once in four months and will be able to approve only up to five projects a year. These projects will be specially announced by the civic body on January 26 (Republic Day), May 1 (Maharashtra Day) and August 15 (Independence Day). Only fresh development of redevelopment proposals will qualify for Iconic Buildings, and no existing project can be taken up under this policy.

Expert Speak

Bharat Gothoskar, Mumbai heritage chronicler and founder of KHAKI Heritage Foundation, said, “Before independence, Mumbai had a long tradition of taking inspiration from the past to create iconic buildings in South Mumbai. Though initial inspiration was taken from western architectural styles like Classical and Gothic, they later turned their gaze towards Indian architecture to create the Indo-Saracenic Style. You can see a similar attempt in West Asia and China to have modern architecture rooted in local traditions. Hopefully, these ‘iconic’ developers attempt something similar and not create new urban follies.”

Shirish Sukhatme, architect, urban planner and former president of Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association (PEATA), said, “Care must be taken so that the project does not get stuck in bureaucratic red tape. A special cell can be made for approval of proposals. And the qualifying criteria for architects working on such projects needs to be relaxed.”