Mumbai: You can park and travel at these five Metro stations

They are Magathane, Oshiwara, Goregaon West, Malad West and Borivli West stations

The parking space at Borivli Metro station has capacity for 40 vehicles at a time

To improve last-mile connectivity, parking facilities started at five Metro stations on Friday, with minimal charges for two and four-wheelers and buses. Together, these parking lots can accommodate 483 vehicles at a time. The parking space at Magathane Metro station has capacity for 126 vehicles, Oshiwara 115, Goregaon West 116, Malad West 86 and Borivli West 40 at a time. “The parking lots have been made available at BEST bus depots, which are in the vicinity of the Metro stations and can be used through the BEST mobile app named Park+,” an official said.

Also Read: Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts

“The tariff for the first three hours has been fixed at Rs 20 for two-wheelers, Rs 30 for four-wheelers and Rs 60 for buses. Thereafter, the charges will be Rs 25 for two-wheelers, Rs 40 for four-wheelers and Rs 95 for buses for six hours. The tariff will charge on the basis of hours — 12 and 12+ hours — and there will be monthly passes, too. The parking facility will ease people’s commute from their residence or workplace to the Metro station, as they won’t have to rely on any other mode of transport,” the official added. As part of the efforts to improve last-mile connectivity, many stations already have ‘My Bike’ stands, which provide cycles on a pay-as-you-ride basis.

“These parking lots are a big value addition that will help commuters a lot by saving their travel time. We are looking for avenues that can be added alongside Mumbai Metro, which will bolster the whole travel ecosystem benefiting the commuters,” said SVR Srinivas, chairman and managing director, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd.

Rs 25

Parking charge for a two-wheeler for 6 hours