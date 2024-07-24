Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Zero prescription policy in BMC hospitals is delayed

Mumbai: Zero prescription policy in BMC hospitals is delayed

Updated on: 25 July,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Eshan Kalyanikar | eshan.kalyanikar@mid-day.com

Top

Expected to be rolled out in April, BMC is in the process of finalising the tenders; owing to numerous drug schedules, the policy may have staggered implementation

Mumbai: Zero prescription policy in BMC hospitals is delayed

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Zero prescription policy in BMC hospitals is delayed
x
00:00

Five months after its announcement, BMC is still far from implementing its zero prescription policy at the four medical college hospitals under its jurisdiction. This policy was supposed to free patients from the burden of out-of-pocket expenses incurred during treatment at the hospital.


BMC had allocated Rs 500 crore for this policy, which was supposed to be rolled out by April. Officials from the medical college hospitals said that implementation has not yet begun, nor have there been any recent discussions about it.



“Likely, the procurement process is still ongoing by the Central Purchasing Department,” said an official from one of the hospitals. Some of the medicines routinely prescribed to patients are unavailable at the hospitals as they are not included on the scheduled list of medicines and supplies. As a result, patients are required to purchase these medicines from private medical shops.


The proposed policy was intended to provide prescription-free healthcare to patients visiting BMC-run facilities by expanding the scheduled list from about 1,200 to 4,000 items. However, BMC had also received criticism for considering limiting it only to residents of Mumbai and not to those who visit the hospital from other parts, effectively creating two separate fee structures.

Dr Sudhakar Shinde, additional municipal commissioner (health), said, “The tenders for 4,000 to 5,000 items have been closed and are now being scrutinised. There are 13 schedules, and it is not possible to implement the whole thing at once, so we will implement it schedule by schedule.” He added that the policy is expected to be rolled out in another couple of months.

Rs 500 cr
BMC’s allocation for the zero prescription policy

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK