Mumbai > Mumbai News

Mumbaikars battle rubble, ditches, and debris in BMC's road revamp drive

Updated on: 26 March,2025 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

With BMC’s manic assault on the city’s roads under the guise of concreting, Mumbai resembles a war zone these days. Mumbaikars, already traumatised by the city’s traffic, pollution, heat and infrastructure work, are now faced with riskily navigating either mounds of rubble from the scraped up roads or strips of walkways

Pedestrains, motorists and vendors make the most of a road being concreted at Bora Bazaar, Fort. Pic/Anurag Ahire

A traffic jam courtesy dug up roads at Kandivli East. Pic/Satej Shinde


A woman helps her child navigate an risky patch of a road being concreted in Mahim West. Pic/Ashish Raje


A biker struggles to keep his vehicle upright while moving on a road at Shimpoli in Borivli West. Pic/Nimesh Dave


A woman navigates a scary mound of rubble to get to the other side at Marine Lines. Pic/Anurag Ahire

An elderly man gingerly navigates a steel board placed over a deep ditch at Mia Mohd Chhotani Road, Mahim West. Pic/Ashish Raje

Two women try to make their way through a dangerous patch of road at Bhandup. Pic/Anurag Ahire

A man has no option but to walk across an uneven road being concreted at Marine Lines. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Vendors are undeterred by the dug up roads, hawking their wares during the night outside CSMT. Pic/Anurag Ahire

A man struggles with boxes on what is left of a footpath at V S Agashe Road in Dadar West. Pic/Ashish Raje

An enterprising food vendor makes the most of an underconstruction road outside CSMT. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Locals have a narrow strip of unpaved road near Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College in Ghatkopar. Pic/Atul Kamble

A woman attempts to make her way through an underconstruction road in Lower Parel. Pic/Anurag Ahire

A man gingerly makes his way through debris and iron rods from a dug up road in Bhandup. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Schoolchildren risk injury while walking on Mia Mohd Chhotani Road, Mahim West. Pic/Ashish Raje

Citizens struggle on a narrow patch of road near St George’s Hospital at Fort. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

brihanmumbai municipal corporation Mumbai roads Cement concrete roads road safety mumbai news mumbai

