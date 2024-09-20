Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbaikars can head to Opera House to enjoy games at Joy Avenue this Sunday

Mumbaikars can head to Opera House to enjoy games at 'Joy Avenue' this Sunday

Updated on: 20 September,2024 08:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, has organised an entertainment programme titled 'Joy Avenue' at Shrimad Rajchandraji Marg (Opera House) in Mumbai

Mumbaikars can head to Opera House to enjoy games at 'Joy Avenue' this Sunday

Mumbaikars can head to Opera House to enjoy games at 'Joy Avenue' this Sunday
The Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, has organised an entertainment programme titled 'Joy Avenue' at Shrimad Rajchandraji Marg (Opera House) in Mumbai. The event will be held on Sunday, September 22, from 8 am to 11 am in association with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Lodha Foundation.


Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is also the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr Ashwini Joshi and other dignitaries have been invited for the event.



Joy Avenue will allow Mumbaikars to participate in pickleball, garba-salsa, zumba, escape room, chair yoga, kickboxing, skating, box cricket, music, painting, etc. There are also a variety of games for the elderly.


The games have been organised to take a break from the monotony of everyday life and to allow Mumbaikars to rewind in the morning, Shrimad Rajchandra Mission said. The event will be held on a Sunday every month. Dignitaries from the fields of sports, health activities, art, dance, and music will be participating in the events.

 

mumbai news mumbai

