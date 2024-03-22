Mumbaikars can now pay property bills on weekends and holidays

BMC is in a hurry to collect as much as property tax as is possible before the end of the financial year despite many public holidays

Civic facility centres in all 24 wards will be open on weekends and holidays. Representation pic

The BMC has introduced a service to pay bills even on weekends and holidays to fill the backlog due to delays in sending property bills. The BMC usually sends property tax bills till July for every financial year. But this year due to an unannounced hike, the property tax bills were uploaded in the last week of February. Now the BMC is in a hurry to collect as much as property tax till March end.

As March 31 is the last day of the financial year, citizens are also coming to the respective wards in large numbers to pay their property taxes. There is a weekly holiday on March 23 and 24 as well as a public holiday on March 25 for Dhulivandan and March 29 for Good Friday.

A BMC official said, “The BMC has decided to continue the civic facility centres in all 24 wards on weekends and public holidays so that the taxpayers of Mumbai city and suburbs can pay their property tax within the stipulated period and not to cause any inconvenience to the citizens. Also, the officers and employees of the Municipal Corporation's Tax Collection Department will be available in every department during this period to sort out issues regarding bills.”