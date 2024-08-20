The complaints, spanning from frequent delays to poor maintenance and water leakage during the monsoon, have sparked a broader discussion about the state of Mumbai's AC train services
Commuters wait to board the AC local train as it arrives at CSMT. File pic/Ashish Raje
It is no secret that the trains running on the Mumbai suburban network, colloquially called local trains, are the lifeline of the city. And both–Central and Western Railway–in an attempt to make commuters’ lives easier, decided to introduce air-conditioned local trains.