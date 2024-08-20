Breaking News
WATCH: Locals in Maharashtra block railway track at Badlapur station after 2 kids were sexually assaulted in school
New roads in Mumbai to decongest Mulund traffic
War of words between allies Shiv Sena and BJP
Will quit if CM says I’m hindering Maratha quota: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Birdwatcher robbed at Karnala Bird Sanctuary near Mumbai
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbais AC trains Persistent delays overcrowding and maintenance woesAre complaints falling on deaf ears

Mumbai's AC trains: Persistent delays, overcrowding, and maintenance woes—Are complaints falling on deaf ears?

Premium

Updated on: 20 August,2024 11:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sanjana Deshpande | sanjana.deshpande@mid-day.com

Top

The complaints, spanning from frequent delays to poor maintenance and water leakage during the monsoon, have sparked a broader discussion about the state of Mumbai's AC train services

Mumbai's AC trains: Persistent delays, overcrowding, and maintenance woes—Are complaints falling on deaf ears?

Commuters wait to board the AC local train as it arrives at CSMT. File pic/Ashish Raje

It is no secret that the trains running on the Mumbai suburban network, colloquially called local trains, are the lifeline of the city. And both–Central and Western Railway–in an attempt to make commuters’ lives easier, decided to introduce air-conditioned local trains.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai local train mumbai mumbai trains mumbai news news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK