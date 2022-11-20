Mumbai's air quality continues to remain in 'moderate' category, AQI at 108

According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 108 at 11.30 am

Representative Image

Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Sunday.

According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 108 at 11.30 am.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Different names of Airoli and Rabale stations causes confusion among commuters

The SAFAR dashboard on Sunday showed Worli's AQI as 71 and BKC's AQI as 68. Mazagaon's AQI continued to stay in the 'moderate' category at 125. While, Malad's AQI improved to the 'satisfactory' category at 95.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain clear and maximum temperature on Sunday will hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal