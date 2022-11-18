Mumbai's air quality continues to remain in 'moderate' category, AQI at 125

According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 125 at 10.45 am

Representative Image

Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Friday.

According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 125 at 10.45 am.

On Thursday, the city recorded an AQI of 158, which falls in the 'moderate' category.

Also Read: Mumbai: WR to convert 26 suburban services to 15-car from 12-car November 21

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The SAFAR dashboard on Friday showed Worli's AQI as 81 and BKC's AQI as 71. Mazagaon's AQI continued to stay in the 'poor' category at 262. While, Borivali's AQI improved to the 'good' category at 48.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain clear and maximum temperature on Sunday will hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal