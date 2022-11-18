×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbais air quality continues to remain in moderate category AQI at 125

Mumbai's air quality continues to remain in 'moderate' category, AQI at 125

Updated on: 18 November,2022 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 125 at 10.45 am

Mumbai's air quality continues to remain in 'moderate' category, AQI at 125

Representative Image


Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the 'moderate' category on Friday.


According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 125 at 10.45 am.



On Thursday, the city recorded an AQI of 158, which falls in the 'moderate' category.


Also Read: Mumbai: WR to convert 26 suburban services to 15-car from 12-car November 21

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

The SAFAR dashboard on Friday showed Worli's AQI as 81 and BKC's AQI as 71. Mazagaon's AQI continued to stay in the 'poor' category at 262. While, Borivali's AQI improved to the 'good' category at 48.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain clear and maximum temperature on Sunday will hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news air pollution worli colaba borivali

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK