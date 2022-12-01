Mumbai's air quality deteriorates from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’, AQI at 221

According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 221 at 11.35 am

Representative Image

Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category on Thursday.

According to the System of Air Quality Forecast and Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 221 at 11.35 am.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.

Also Read: Mumbai: ‘Substandard quality’ makes AC locals uncool

The SAFAR dashboard on Thursday showed Worli's AQI as 180 and BKC's AQI as 290. Andheri's AQI continued to stay in the 'poor' category at 235. Malad's AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category at 313.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain clear on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal