Mumbai's air quality in 'moderate' category, AQI at 149

Updated on: 14 December,2022 11:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 149 at 11.05 am

Representative Image


Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) improves to the 'moderate' category on Wednesday morning. 


According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city recorded an AQI of 149 at 11.05 am.



An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.


The SAFAR dashboard on Wednesday showed Worli's AQI as 83 and BKC's AQI as 162. Borivali's AQI continued to stay in the 'satisfactory' category at 92. Chembur's AQI slipped to the 'poor' category at 286.

Meanwhile, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day will remain clear on Wednesday.

Earlier, speaking on the matter concerning pollution in Mumbai's air, Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that the quality of Mumbai's air is a matter of great concern and said that the government would be acting on the matter soon.

