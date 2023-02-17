Breaking News
Mumbai's air quality in 'poor' category, AQI at 266

Updated on: 17 February,2023 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 266 at 9.50 am

Representative Image


The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai remained in the 'poor' category on Friday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).


According to the SAFAR, the city recorded an AQI of 266 at 9.50 am.



An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory' and 101 and 200 'moderate'.


The SAFAR dashboard on Friday showed Worli's AQI as 152 and Malad's AQI as 186. Borivali's AQI improved to 'satisfactory' category at 97. While BKC's AQI and Chembur's AQI slipped to the 'very poor' category at 346 and 343.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for the next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, it is likely to be a warm day in the national capital on Friday with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, according to IMD.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the entire day. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 89 per cent. The capital's air quality index stood at 279 at 9 am, according to SAFAR.

