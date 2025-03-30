First week of April may see rain in city, but humidity also expected

The recent spate of hot days saw people cooling off in various ways, including a splash at Banganga Tank. Pic/Anurag Ahire

As March draws to a close, Mumbai and South Central Maharashtra are getting some relief from the intense heat. After enduring a stretch of scorching days marked by occasional red heat alerts, temperatures have now settled to normal levels or even dipped slightly below the seasonal average in some areas. However, this reprieve may be short-lived, as forecasters predict a return of sweltering summer temperatures after Eid.

Rising humidity ahead

“After a few hot days and the occasional red heat alert, Mumbai and South Madhya Maharashtra are finally experiencing normal and even slightly below-normal temperatures,” said climatologist Rajesh Kapadia of the blog Vagaries of Weather.

“In Mumbai, temperatures have dropped to around 32°C recently, thanks to the return of ultra-warm easterlies and the delayed but steady resumption of the sea breeze, which is typically a relief for a coastal city like Mumbai. While this has provided some respite from the heat, it has also led to higher humidity levels,” Kapadia said.

As per Vagaries of Weather looking ahead to the weekend (March 28–31), Mumbai is expected to remain partly cloudy, with daytime temperatures hovering around 35°C and nighttime temperatures dropping to 22°C. Kapadia hinted at unseasonal showers in parts of the state during the first week of April, which may bring additional relief from the heat.

Increased chances of rain

Independent weather enthusiast Rushikesh Agre, whose X handle is Mumbai Rains, highlighted the likelihood of significant changes in weather patterns. “Massive changes in weather patterns have increased the chances of rain in Mumbai to 75 per cent in the first week of April 2025,” Agre wrote.

Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has echoed this sentiment, forecasting a spell of light drizzles and thundershowers for Mumbai and surrounding areas on April 1 and 2.

Following this rainy spell, maximum temperatures in Mumbai are expected to dip to around 33°C after April 2, providing some relief from the heat. However, humidity levels may remain high due to lingering moisture in the air.

According to Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency, a cyclonic circulation is expected to develop at lower levels over north interior Karnataka and south-central Maharashtra in early April, which will activate the north-south peninsular trough. “This trough is a permanent feature during the pre-monsoon season and, as it progresses eastward and westward, will trigger widespread rain and storm activity across southern India,” the Skymet team explained.