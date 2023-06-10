Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC

According to the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, currently, Mumbai holds 10.33 per cent of water stock

The current water stock in the city is four per cent less than the water stock we had on the same day last year. According to the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, currently, Mumbai holds 10.33 per cent of water stock.

The water level in the reservoirs that provide water to Mumbai has been dripping. According to the BMC data, on Saturday, the collective water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai is now at 10.33 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the seven lakes have 1,49,451 million litre of water, or 10.33 per cent on June 10, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litre.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 21.24 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 22.66 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 13.71 per cent, Bhatsa 7.52 per cent, Vihar 23.77 per cent and Tulsi 29.38 per cent of useful water level.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashish Shelar on Monday said that the party is opposing the plans to hike water tariff.