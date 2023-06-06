Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbais lakes currently hold 1142 per cent water

Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 11.42 per cent water

Updated on: 06 June,2023 12:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai currently gets its water supply from seven lakes, with an overall capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres of water. Currently, the lakes hold 11.42 per cent of water. The same quantity stood at 15.45 per cent of stock as of June 6 last year

Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 11.42 per cent water

Representative image

Listen to this article
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 11.42 per cent water
x
00:00

The current water stock in the city is less than the water stock we had on the same day in 2022. According to the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, presently Mumbai holds 11.42 per cent water stock. 


As the water stock is less than the previous year, it has created concerns about water scarcity.


As of June 6, the lake levels in Mumbai were down to 11.42 per cent, as compared to 15.45 per cent last year.


Mumbai currently gets its water supply from seven lakes, with an overall capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres of water. Currently, the lakes hold 11.42 per cent of water. The same quantity stood at 15.45 per cent of stock as of June 6 last year.

As on June 5, the water level in Modak Sagar is 25.61 per cent, at Tansa 22.75 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 12.41 per cent, Bhatsa 9.16 per cent, Vihar 25.55 per cent and Tulsi has 30.50 per cent of water, the BMC data mentioned.

An official statement issued by Ashish Shelar on Monday said that the BMC has started preparations to increase the water tariff from June 16. The hike is proposed from 25 paise to 4 rupees per litre and we (BJP) are strongly opposing this price hike.

The Maharashtra government has approved a proposal of the BMC seeking access to 1.5 lakh million litres of reserve water from the irrigation department-owned Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna dams.

As Mumbai has sufficient water till August, there is no need for an immediate water cut.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai monsoon maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK