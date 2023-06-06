Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 11.42 per cent water

Mumbai currently gets its water supply from seven lakes, with an overall capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres of water. Currently, the lakes hold 11.42 per cent of water. The same quantity stood at 15.45 per cent of stock as of June 6 last year

The current water stock in the city is less than the water stock we had on the same day in 2022. According to the data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, presently Mumbai holds 11.42 per cent water stock.

As the water stock is less than the previous year, it has created concerns about water scarcity.

As of June 6, the lake levels in Mumbai were down to 11.42 per cent, as compared to 15.45 per cent last year.

As on June 5, the water level in Modak Sagar is 25.61 per cent, at Tansa 22.75 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 12.41 per cent, Bhatsa 9.16 per cent, Vihar 25.55 per cent and Tulsi has 30.50 per cent of water, the BMC data mentioned.

An official statement issued by Ashish Shelar on Monday said that the BMC has started preparations to increase the water tariff from June 16. The hike is proposed from 25 paise to 4 rupees per litre and we (BJP) are strongly opposing this price hike.

The Maharashtra government has approved a proposal of the BMC seeking access to 1.5 lakh million litres of reserve water from the irrigation department-owned Bhatsa and Middle Vaitarna dams.

As Mumbai has sufficient water till August, there is no need for an immediate water cut.