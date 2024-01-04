Mumbai’s mangrove conservation: Environmentalists voice concerns against government apathy

The mangroves, nestled along the city’s coastline, are lush green belts of gnarled trees that safeguard the shores
File Photo
Having undergone rapid urbanisation, Mumbai is attempting to salvage its shrunken green cover, especially its mangroves. While the first-of-its-kind mangrove park in Gorai was opened to the public last year, another upcoming park in Dahisar is slated for completion in mid-2024.