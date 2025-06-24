Breaking News
Mumbai: SGNP tiger safari gets new roar; three cubs released into enclosure

Updated on: 24 June,2025 06:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Sanjay Gandhi National Park Park officials stated that the cubs are healthy and are adjusting well to their new surroundings, the officials said on Tuesday

The tiger and lion safari at SGNP is one of the most popular attractions in the SGNP in Mumbai. Pic/Videograb- SGNP/Dr Vinaya Jangale

Nature lovers visiting Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) has now got an additional roar hear as three tiger cubs born to the tigress Srivalli, also known as T24-C2, were released into the park’s captive safari enclosure, officials said.

The tiger and lion safari at SGNP is one of the most popular attractions in the park. It was started in the 1990s and continues to draw large numbers of visitors every year.


During the safari, tourists are taken in mini buses through a special area fenced from all sides. This lets people view tigers and lions up close in a safe and controlled environment.


Park officials stated that the cubs are healthy and are adjusting well to their new surroundings. This is seen as a positive step for wildlife awareness and conservation, as it gives visitors a chance to see these majestic wild animals.

