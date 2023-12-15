Mural of late Goa CM Parrikar adds colour to Mapusa-Calangute road

MLA behind move, Michael Lobo, is also responsible for clearing 10-km stretch of encroachment

The mural of Manohar Parrikar, former Union defence minister, at Parra in Goa on Wednesday. Pics/Diwakar Sharma

A mural of the late Manohar Parrikar, former chief minister of Goa and Union defence minister, was inaugurated by Calangute MLA Michael Lobo at Parra on Wednesday evening. The area on Mapusa-Calangute road where the tiled mural was inaugurated in the presence of nearly 800 residents and had been beautified by the sitting MLA Lobo will now be known as Manohar Parrikar Junction.

“The area was lying abandoned in a messy condition as large thick bushes had grown and it looked very awkward. So, I decided to do something for our visionary leader Manohar Parrikar and contacted residents,” said Lobo, who is following the footprints of Parrikar in his political work that is being appreciated by people of his constituency.

Utpal Parrikar, son of Manohar Parrikar, flanked by his paternal uncles Avdhut (left) and Suresh

“People from all communities joined hands to make this junction,” said Lobo, who added, “I’ve conducted the inauguration ceremony of Manohar Parrikar Junction and the installation of St. Anthony's statue at Salis Waddo, Parra. I am honoured by the presence of chief guest Sulakshana Sawant, guest of honour M S Bitta Ji, keynote speaker Sadguru Patil, MLA of Siolim constituency Delilah Lobo, Sarpanch of Parra Panchayat Chandanand Harmalkar, Deputy Sarpanch Daniel Lobo, the Parrikar family, and all supporters of Manohar Parrikar Bhai.”

The event was attended by Parrikar’s family members including his son Utpal and brothers Avdhut and Suresh. “We are honoured that the MLA, sarpanch and deputy sarpanch have recognised the efforts of my father and made Manohar Parrikar Junction,” Utpal told mid-day.

MLA’s initiatives

Lobo—who runs many businesses and has been supporting the people of his constituency by giving them free ambulance services and medical camps besides fulfilling other basic needs such as installing household toilets—is one of the richest politicians in Goa and his development work is being widely appreciated. Of late, Lobo removed all the encroachment on a 10-km stretch of Mapusa-Calangute Road “without acquiring any land”.



Michael Lobo, MLA, Calangute

“The road was really in a bad shape as the encroachment had reduced its width to 4.5 metres. I took the initiative to remove the encroachment and today we have the width up to 14.5 metres with a divider at some places,” Lobo told mid-day. “Today the footpath is free of encroachment and it looks so beautiful that residents had brought in kandeel [lanterns] from their houses during Diwali and the entire stretch looked amazingly beautiful. Everyone loved the developmental work,” said Lobo, whose wife Delilah Lobo is an MLA from the adjacent Siolim constituency.

Anti-encroachment drive

At the time when extended parts of houses were razed to remove the encroachment, Lobo said, people were unhappy. “They had also approached local court and filed cases against me to derail my developmental work. But I did not give up and continued doing things the way I had been doing them for the citizens of Calangute,” he added. Lobo would be present on the site at the time of the anti-encroachment drive. “I would notice the level of damage in the houses that had encroached upon the footpath and road,” he said.

“Not only did I remove the encroachment, but I also ensured that partly razed houses were properly repaired. So, I contacted all the hotels located along the sea beaches and got them engaged in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to generate funds for the repair work,” Lobo added. “The anti-encroachment drive was done successfully and the road was widened for smooth running of traffic without any land acquisition. This was welcomed by one and all in the area,” he said.

Rise to the top

Lobo told mid-day that his childhood was fraught with challenges, “but I was always a dreamer and wanted to do something big”. “At the age of 13, I was a dishwasher at a hotel in Goa. But I was later promoted to a waiter before being promoted to an assistant manager,” he claimed. “Since there was a high footfall of foreign tourists at the hotel, the customers would always give me tips. Since my childhood was challenging, so when I started to earn from the hotel, I would go to my school and give plenty of gifts to the students so that they did not feel bad for want of anything,” Lobo added.

“It always gave me immense pleasure to help people. Later, after I grew up, people pushed me into politics and they made me win this constituency. So, with the help of developmental work, I am giving back to the citizens,” he added. Lobo has been encouraging students, sports enthusiasts, etc. “People did not have toilets in their houses. So, using CSR funds, I got them made and it cost over Rs 1 lakh to build each toilet. People will like the development work,” he added.

“Today, Manohar Parrikar Junction has been inaugurated on the Mapusa-Calangute road where his tiled mural has also been unveiled. People are liking it and taking selfies. I have learnt a lot from Parrikar and have been following his footprints,” Lobo said. Today, the legislator runs four hotels, including one in partnership, and owns 10 villas that are rented out. “Two hotels are still under construction,” added Lobo, who further stated, “I am the highest tax-paying politician in Goa.”